Playing for Marseille again gives me the chills – Payet

Dimitri Payet said he had “chills” when he came off the bench in extra-time to help Marseille edge through 2-1 against Lyon in their Coupe de France tie at the Stade Velodrome.

The 29-year-old playmaker completed a £25million move back to his old club on Sunday after becoming unhappy at West Ham.

Payet, who had refused to play for the Premier League club as he looked to force through a transfer, heard his name chanted by the home support before kick-off.

“I found the Velodrome as I had left it,” Payet said in quotes reported by L’Equipe.

“What did I feel when I returned to the field? Chills.”

Marseille took the lead after 25 minutes when Rod Fanni headed in a free-kick from Maxime Lopez, but they saw defender Patrice Evra, another January signing, limp off with a hamstring problem early in the second half.

Lyon, who are fourth in Ligue 1, equalised after 64 minutes when midfielder Corentin Tolisso knocked the ball in at the far post.

Marseille coach Rudi Garcia sent Payet on to replace Florian Thauvin in the fourth minute of the first extra period.

The France international received a standing ovation from the home supporters as he took up a position on the left.

Marseille found their winner after 109 minutes. Remy Cabella clipped the ball in from the right for Brazilian defender Doria to smash a close-range shot into the roof of the net and send Marseille into the last 16.

“We saw this evening that we could compete with teams like Lyon, although we should not see this as too beautiful because there is still a lot of work (to do),” Payet added.

“Personally, I felt that I lacked fitness but that’s normal. It will take me time because I have not played for almost a month.”