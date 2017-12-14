Playmaker desperate for Mourinho link-up as contract talks loom

Mesut Ozil is reportedly favouring a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United rather than making a switch to Barcelona.

The Arsenal star is out of contract in the summer but has been linked with a cut-price move to either United or Barca in the New Year.

Gunners chief Arsene Wenger is keen for the Germany star to stay and revealed earlier in the week that contract talks will be discussed, but Ozil is said to have told friends that he wants to move to Old Trafford, according to the report in the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old is already said to have turned down an offer worth £235,000-a-week and that has led to more speculation that Mourinho is ready to sign the player who worked under him at Real Madrid.

Ozil arguably showed his absolute best form under the Portuguese tactician, but has been incredibly inconsistent since arriving at The Emirates in 2013.

It is well known that Mourinho is looking to freshen up his attacking options in midfield, with both Marouane Fellaini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both expected to move on in 2018.