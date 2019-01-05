Mauricio Pochettino has suggested Fernando Llorente will be allowed to decide his own future after the striker netted an impressive hat-trick against Tranmere.

The veteran Spanish striker will be out of contract at the end of the season and could be allowed to leave if a suitable offer comes in for the player.

But Pochettino insists Llorente – who scored a hat-trick in the 7-0 FA Cup third-round win at Tranmere on Friday night – will be the master of his own destiny this month.

“Yes, it’s a six-month contract with the club and we will see what happens,” Pochettino said when questioned about speculation surrounding a January exit.

“As I explained for different players, it’s not only in our hands, what the player wants. Of course now the window is open we’re going to talk.”

Leeds are among the club’s linked with a move for the veteran Spanish striker, though the United coach Marcelo Bielsa admitted on Friday he would only try and sign a goalkeeper and a winger this month.

On Llorente, Pochettino added: “Of course, it’s difficult because [Harry] Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and for any strikers it’s going to be tough to compete and for him it is a massive boost.

“We try to rotate and give some rest to some players that needed to rest.

“I’m happy today because we keep the level and we keep going in that competition which is important for the club. It’s so important to manage the squad to try and give some rest to the players when they need, and now we have a very busy period.

“I am so, so pleased because the team is performing very well away from home, they’re showing great character.”

