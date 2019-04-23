Poch reveals one thing isn’t going to plan for Spurs despite another win

Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with Spurs’ 1-0 win over Brighton, pointing out that his team are physically and mentally fatigued.

Tottenham put the pressure on Brighton all night, recording no fewer than 29 shots, but they had to wait until the 88th minute before Christian Eriksen finally broke the deadlock.

The win gives Spurs a four point cushion in the race for Champions League qualification, as they await the results of Arsenal and Manchester United tomorrow.

Pochettino told BBC Sport: “It was a difficult game, we knew how difficult it would be, how tough it is to break down the opposition.

“Brighton were a really brave opponent. The most important thing is we believed, we didn’t give up and we tried different ways to score.

“It is three very important points and to be in a good position in the table.

“It is always about your confidence, Saturday will be another tough game against West Ham.

“We must be confident, the team are doing a fantastic effort after tough games against Manchster City.

“The team are not as fresh as we wanted, not just legs, but minds, so we have to congratulate the players. I’m so proud of them.”