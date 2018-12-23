Pochettino addresses Spurs’ title chances after dominant win over Everton

Mauricio Pochettino refused to rule Tottenham Hotspur out of the Premier League title race after his side secured an emphatic 6-2 win at Everton.

Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane both scored braces as Spurs wrapped up their biggest win of the season, leaving them just six points off league leaders Liverpool after 18 games.

Pochettino told Sky Sports just how pleased he was with the performance.

“I’m so pleased, so happy. We came from a really tough game on Wednesday against Arsenal and today the team was so fresh with plenty of energy. We played very good football. It was fantastic. When you play that way you must be very proud.

“[Son has] massive quality. His finishes are unbelievable. It’s impossible to praise only him, we need to praise the whole team. The quality was amazing.

“Everton are a very good team. They scored and we were down in the score but the spirit was fantastic.

“That gives us an unbelievable feeling. It was so tough in the beginning. We dominated the 90 minutes and were much better than them. We have a very busy period but this is a fantastic way to start it.

“Liverpool and City are the two favourites to fight for the Premier League. We are in a good position. But there are a lot of games to play.”

Pochettino also revealed why Dele Alli – who scored Spurs‘ second goal, came off at half-time.

“He didn’t feel a big problem. Maybe a little bit tired from Wednesday. I hope it’s not a big issue. It was a precaution.”

Pochettino then laughed about the personal significance of the 2-6 scoreline.

“It’s my present for my wife. We got married 26 years ago. And a fantastic way to celebrate tonight.”