Mauricio Pochettino admitted he made an error with his team formation in the 1-0 defeat to Ajax at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Donny van de Beek’s 15th-minute goal put Erik ten Hag’s exciting young side firmly in the driving seat going into the second leg of the Champions League semi-final in Amsterdam next Wednesday.

And afterwards Pochettino told BT Sport: “First half we started not in a good way. Ajax showed more energy, it was difficult for us to play. It was our lack of energy.

“After we conceded the goal – 25 to 30 minutes in – we started to be in the game. Moussa Sissoko provided good energy.

“Second half we pushed them and tried to create chances. It was an even game in the second half. We are alive. It’s only 1-0 down. We need to believe we can go there and win the game.

On playing with a five-man defence: “Watching now of course I can accept it was a mistake the shape we used. But there were not too many options. I am not happy – you cannot guess what happens if we play in a different way. But our lack of energy… and a little sloppy.

“It was the not the shape that conceded the goal. Our approach to the game was not good. I am the manager so i have responsibility.”

On Vertonghen’s head injury: “We will assess him in the next few days and we will see.”