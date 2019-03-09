Pochettino admits Spurs face big challenge to finish in top four after shock loss

Mauricio Pochettino admitted that Tottenham Hotspur are now under pressure in the race to finish in the top four after a 2-1 loss to Southampton saw them go a whole month without recording a Premier League win.

Despite Harry Kane’s opener, Spurs slipped to a surprise defeat, as Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse turned things around for the Saints in a late comeback.

It means Spurs are now looking over their shoulders as they face a battle to finish in the Champions League qualification places.

A frustrated Pochettino told Match of the Day: “It is so difficult to understand why we changed so much from the first half to the second. I am very disappointing, we were better in everything and then we lose the game. It is about competing better for the first goal if you want to be a contender for big things.

“The second half we did not take it seriously, I don’t want to criticise too much but when you lose a game that was under control after 45 minutes, should be 3-0, 4-0 and finishes in 2-1 defeat, it is difficult to accept.

“We started to take some risks that were unnecessary and that was the main problem. It gave them belief and they started to build their game. When you lose the momentum after 45 minutes, that is about mentality, that is about being strong and keeping the right. For us, we lost the momentum and gave them relief.

“Their first goal was a cross in front of the goal where four players can put the ball out of the stadium. We were not capable of doing it and it is a tough moment and a tough result.”

The Spurs boss – who had to watch the game from the stands due to a touchline ban – then admitted that his side’s inexperience could even cost them in their quest to finish above Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

“This is our reality. People talk about perceptions but we need to realise if you do not fight with intensity for the Champions League, you will struggle. The reality is you cannot only play for 45 minutes, we are a Champions League team, into the quarter-finals. The team does not have the experience of competing in these circumstance, it is good to learn but we have to fight every single opponent.

“We are fighting against big sides [for the top four]. We had a big gap, welcome to the reality, we are under pressure to win games. It is a massive challenge for us.”