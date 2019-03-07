Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed Dele Alli could return to the squad for Saturday’s match at Southampton – on the day Tottenham return to the club he once cried over.

Spurs could yet be strengthened for Saturday’s fixture by the potential return to fitness of the influential Alli, who has trained following a hamstring injury and faces a late fitness test.

While Pochettino, who admitted he could contest the two-match touchline ban he has been given following his confrontation with Mike Dean, looks, however, likely to be without two other regulars.

Kieran Trippier is expected to miss out owing to strained gluteals, while Harry Winks will be assessed because of a potential groin problem before Pochettino selects his starting XI.

It was excelling as Southampton’s manager for 18 months up to May 2014 that led to the Argentinian being recruited by Spurs, and he revealed that the heartache that came when he resigned to move to North London was so tough that he cried.

“Of course a lot aren’t going to forgive me, but I still love them,” he said. “I love Southampton. The time I spent there was a great experience; I enjoyed it a lot.

“I cried a lot when I left. My family, too. It was one of the most important periods of my life with my family, that I enjoyed the most, which is why it was so tough.

“You change in your life; you need to move. But I still love Southampton, of course I want to beat them on Saturday but I wish them the best.”