Pochettino beaming with pride as Spurs make history against Man City

Tottenham dashed Manchester City’s quadruple dream on a dramatic Champions League night at the Etihad Stadium – thanks to VAR.

Raheem Sterling thought he settled a pulsating quarter-final contest with a late strike on Wednesday only for Sergio Aguero to be ruled offside following a review in a dramatic finale.

There was also controversy over what proved the decisive Spurs goal in a tie that ended 4-4 on aggregate, with Fernando Llorente’s bundled effort only given after a lengthy VAR review for suspected handball.

City did win the second leg 4-3 but it was Spurs that prevailed on the away goals rule. They will now face Ajax in the semi-finals.

“We deserve to be in the semi-final,” said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. “My players are heroes.

“I told you before the game, whatever happens, I am going to feel proud. To qualify for the semi-final and make history I am more than happy, I am more than proud.”