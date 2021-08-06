Pochettino breaks silence on Messi, PSG transfer with Mbappe declaration

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that Kylian Mbappe will not make way in any scenario involving a transfer for Lionel Messi.

In a shock twist, Messi has become available following his seismic exit from Barcelona. Both he and the club wanted a new contract, but financial troubles prevented the move. Indeed, Barcelona must move players on before they can sign new ones – or register club legends like the Argentine.

President Joan Laporta outlined the dire situation facing his club. Regardless, Messi is now reportedly looking elsewhere and RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi says he has held initial talks with PSG.

While the 34-year-old free agent will not come with a transfer fee, his wages present obvious problems.

As such, speculation has resurfaced about whether France international Mbappe could make way as a sacrifice.

However, Pochettino told a press conference that his club will try to fit both players into their team.

“I have not spoken with [Messi],” the manager told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Ligue 1 opener against Troyes. “And [any move] would not mean that Kylian would leave.

“A player of Messi’s calibre, that is what is interesting to me. The club are working on several options, but we must focus on the game with Troyes.

“We know about what happened yesterday.

“The club is working on the transfer window and on the elements that could come in to improve the team and allow us to achieve our goals.”

Mbappe has faced his own fair share of transfer speculation. He has entered the final year of his deal, but has yet to find a resolution on his future.

Guardiola rules out Messi transfer

One club Messi will not be joining, though, is Manchester City.

The Premier League champions have splashed out £100million to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

That is a British and Premier League record transfer fee and will have consequences for their dealings.

In fact, manager Pep Guardiola has said that reuniting with Messi is not in his thoughts.