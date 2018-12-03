Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that Juan Foyth was one of his side’s best performers in the 4-2 loss to Arsenal.

The Argentina international was was caught out for Arsenal’s third goal but Pochettino would not blame the 20-year-old for the damaging result in the north London derby.

“Of course he missed this action, he failed in this action but he was great during the game so I’m happy,” Pochettino said.

“When you are young and you play this type of game it is always difficult but I thought he was very good so I’m not going to put the focus on him.

“Then the belief was with the opponent because they were so fresh because they had nine players that didn’t play on Thursday and they were preparing for this game.

“That’s not an excuse but in the second half we needed energy to come back.”

