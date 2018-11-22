Pochettino claims key Tottenham star is close to penning new deal

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Tottenham are working hard to make Christian Eriksen the latest player to sign a new deal.

The Argentinian himself, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son have all committed their future to the club in the last six months and talks with Eriksen are ongoing.

Real Madrid and PSG have both been linked with moves for the Denmark star, who commented on those rumours on Wednesday.

Pochettino, however, is confident Spurs can get the 26-year-old to extend his stay in north London.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Chelsea at Wembley, the Tottenham chief said: “He knows, and we know what we are doing.

“We are working so hard. The club is trying to take the best decision. Christian will take the best decision.

“I am not worried but I prefer he is going to sign a new contract and stay a long time with Tottenham.”

Meanwhile, Jan Vertonghen has returned to training ahead of the clash with Chelsea although several stars remain on the sidelines. Read the full story here…

