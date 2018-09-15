Pochettino comes clean on what he really thinks of Klopp and Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino has spoken of his admiration for Liverpool and their manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of their clash at Wembley on Saturday.

Two of the Premier League’s best lock horns in a much-anticipated showdown on Saturday lunchtime, with Spurs looking to bring an end to the Reds’ 100% start to the season.

In the build-up to the game, Pochettino spoke at length about why it is impossible to compare Harry Kane with Mohamed Salah.

But the Spurs boss does admits that there is so much to admire about Saturday’s opponents.

“Liverpool have a great manager and a great coaching staff, unbelievable players.

“In the last few years they have shown they are contenders for the Premier League and they played the final of the Champions League and to get there is because you have a great team and of course they improved this summer and they will be tough to beat.”

Pochettino’s side effectively ended talk of a Wembley hoodoo when they beat Jurgen Klopp’s team 4-1 last October and the Argentinian is not expecting a repeat of the limp performance at Vicarage Road.

He said: “If Saturday we play in the same way – I don’t say performance, because the performance was not bad against Watford – but if we do it the same way, rather than take off players, I will be on the phone to say, ‘Houston, we have a problem!’

“Come on. If, against Liverpool at Wembley, you do not have the desire and the focus to play, it is not about playing well, it is about attitude and to say, ‘Hey, come on, we are aggressive and we try to win’.

“If you watch the Watford game again, you see we played so slow, so sloppy, from the beginning. It was like we thought, ‘OK, it is a nice afternoon in Watford, Elton John is in the stands’, it was like going to Hyde Park with my child.

“Maybe I repeat again but after Manchester United, all the signals from the team were that we were going to crash.

“Of course now to win against Liverpool can change the mood and change the perception and everything but still if you win, after you win against Brighton. Because you need to be consistent.

“It’s not to be focussed and right in one game and then the job is done, football the energy is 10 months you need to be ready and its tough, yes, but in our contract and our salary that is why the club pay us because we need to be consistent in 10 months.

“It’s not one week and another week. It’s difficult to compete if you are not consistent.”

