Pochettino confirms failed Spurs approach for top Real Madrid talent

Tottenham saw a bid for Real Madrid playmaker Isco rejected by the European champions in 2016, manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed.

The Spanish star was something of a bit-part players for Los Blancos at the time, but has since emerged as a key performer for Zinedine Zidane’s side and will likely be in the line up when Spurs visit Real in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Spurs were among the side heavily linked with his services two summers ago and now Pochettino has confirmed for the first time that efforts to bring the former Malaga man to North London failed.

“Every coach wants to sign the best players,” Pochettino said when asked about his Isco bid. “And Isco is proving he is one of the best players in the world.

“We have known about him for a while, I have seen him in different clubs in his career, and he has always been a player with great creativity, great capability, beyond the average.

“He is a player who has reached his maturity at this great club, and obviously he is a player we must take into account when we play against him. His magic and quality are absolutely obvious.”