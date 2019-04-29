Pochettino confirms key duo could return v Ajax; six on sidelines

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Jan Vertonghen and Moussa Sissoko could return against Ajax on Tuesday night.

Spurs take on the Dutch giants in the Champions League semi-final, first leg at their new stadium, but will still be missing some big-name stars.

Hary Kane (ankle), Harry Winks (groin), Erik Lamela (hamstring) and Sergie Aurier (hamstring) are still having treatment, while Son Heung-Min is banned and Vincent Janssen ineligible.

However, there was better news on Vertonghen and Sissoko, who were both back in training on Monday after recovering from thigh and groin injuries respectively.

Vertonghen’s return at the back will be crucial against an attacking Ajax side who have knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus in the previous two rounds, while Sissoko will boost a Tottenham engine room that has missed his driving runs and long-bursting displays.

Pochettino, however, is not using the number of absentees from his team as an excuse.

Speaking at his presser ahead of the game he said: “I think the point is that we arrive where we are now because we were a team and we are going to be a team. I don’t care who is going to score. Always it’s an issue to not have all the players fit. But in front of any name was the team, the collective.”

Pochettino has, however, previously stated that England captain Kane could be fit if Spurs make the Champions League final.

