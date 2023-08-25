Pochettino in control as Chelsea accept offer from Nottingham Forest for blocked midfield talent

Chelsea have agreed to allow Andrey Santos to spend the season on loan elsewhere in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest, according to reports.

Santos signed for Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in January before spending some time back on loan in Brazil. Still awaiting his senior debut for his parent club, despite making a name for himself in pre-season, he is now ready to head out on a loan that could be even more useful for his chances of making an impact in English football.

Following up on a reveal from The Times, Fabrizio Romano – using his trademark ‘here we go’ catchphrase – has confirmed Chelsea have accepted an offer from Nottingham Forest to take Santos on loan for the season.

However, there will be no option for a permanent transfer, since Santos still has a place in the long-term plans for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. By excluding a buying clause, Chelsea will retain control of his future.

Indeed, his contract at Stamford Bridge is due to run until 2030, so he has plenty of time ahead of him to reach the required standard for Chelsea.

In the immediate future, though, his focus will be on making an impact for Nottingham Forest, who will welcome him in for medical check-ups soon before his switch can be completed.

Santos will become Forest’s second loan signing of the summer after they recently added Gonzalo Montiel to their defence from Sevilla. Permanent additions to the squad this summer have included Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner and Ola Aina from Manchester United, Arsenal and Torino respectively.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been busy clearing space in their squad after various coaches struggled to manage their large group in a disappointing 2022-23 season.

From their midfield alone, they have said goodbye to N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Denis Zakaria, which may have opened up some space for Santos.

However, the recent additions of Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Romeo Lavia from Southampton have closed those opportunities for now. Therefore, it is in Santos’ best interests to develop elsewhere for a season.

He might soon be followed to the City Ground by Callum Hudson-Odoi after TEAMtalk revealed that Forest are leading the race to take the winger away from Chelsea.