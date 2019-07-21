Pochettino coy over Spurs’ chances of re-signing Gareth Bale

Mauricio Pochettino has refused to shed any light on whether Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid for Gareth Bale.

The Welsh winger is set to leave Real Madrid after six seasons in Spain, with Zinedine Zidane confirming on Saturday that they were actively trying to sell him – comments that were described as “a disgrace” by Bale’s agent.

“He wasn’t included in the squad because the club is working on his departure and that’s why he didn’t play,” Zidane said after Bale sat out Real Madrid’s friendly loss to Bayern Munich.

“We’ll have to see what happens in the coming days. We’ll have to see if it goes through tomorrow, if it does then all the better. Let’s hope, for everyone’s sake, that it happens soon. The club is dealing with the club that he’ll move to.”

Bale previously thrived with Spurs in a successful spell between 2007 and 2013, by the end of which he was the most expensive player in the history of the game. He has been linked with a move back to the club, but Pochettino left fans in the dark when asked if Spurs were the team Zidane had been talking about.

“At the moment I don’t have any information from my chairman,” he said after last season’s Champions League finalists beat Juventus in the International Champions Cup.

“I don’t know if we are [in for him] or it’s another club.

“I saw in the media but I do not know which club is going to sign him. I do not know if it is us or another club. It is the job of my chairman to build the best possible club.”

Manchester United are said to have abandoned their chase after pursuing Bale for a long time, while Bayern Munich have also been suggested as a potential destination.