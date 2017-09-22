Pochettino defends his management of Tottenham ‘genius’

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has defended his management of one of his star midfielders Mousa Dembele.

It came as a surprise to many when the mecurial Demebele was left out of the side to face Swansea in the Premier League last weekend before returing to the starting XI in the League Cup against Barnsley in midweek.

Fans questioned why the Belgian was not even used from the bench in the goalless draw with The Swansea at Wembley, but a slightly irate Pochettino defended his decision in his press conference for Saturday’s game at West Ham.

“It is so important to manage him properly,” Pochettino said. “We have very good communication with the doctor, physio, sports science and coaching staff to try to help him because to help him is to help the team.

“He is a player who I have told you many times is, for me, one of the geniuses that I have met in football. It is key to keep him fit and try to provide all the quality that he has to the team. He shares the decisions. That relationship is important in order to help him.

“I cannot say anything [about Dembélé playing at less than 100%] because that is a private matter and it is more the doctor who can explain better,” Pochettino said. “But I think after I’m here at the club for three seasons, you trust in what I say and our fans trust in our decisions.

“It’s a private matter, a medical matter, and it’s so difficult to speak about – first of all, because I don’t have the vocabulary in English to explain everything properly and then, to make a mistake, is so easy. It’s better to be cautious about what I say.”