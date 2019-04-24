Christian Eriksen is open to talks over a new contract after his heroics against Brighton boosted Tottenham’s Premier League top-four hopes, manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

Eriksen produced a moment of quality in the 88th minute to hand Spurs a 1-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which strengthens their grip on the Champions League places.

The Dane is out of contract at the end of next season and is currently stalling on a new deal, with Real Madrid reported to be among the major European clubs interested in signing him. Juventus have also been linked.

Pochettino has revealed, however, that Eriksen is open to discussing a new deal, though it will not be until the end of the season.

“I think I was clear a few months ago,” Pochettino said. “It is a situation that is a very special situation, Christian is a special person, I think we are all special, different and we need to understand that.

“The timing for him or for the club to be agreeing something are maybe different to another player.

“I hope and I wish Christian can be with us in the future but I think Christian and us we are so open to talk and we will see what happens.

“I think it is so close to the end of the season, a lot of time to talk after and I think the most important thing now, not only for him, is for all the players to be focused and try to achieve the things we want.

“We have a lot of big things ahead and we need to be focused only to try and recover, train and compete.”

Spurs have reportedly been scouring the market for potential replacements – and there is one contender who stands head and shoulders above the rest.

Eriksen’s decision whether to stay at the club or not may be influenced by how Spurs end their season, with a Champions League crown still in the offing, and they took a big step towards another season in Europe’s premier club competition with a narrow victory over Brighton.

It was a relief to Tottenham to get the victory they deserved against the Seagulls after watching them pepper the visitors goal. Here’s what Pochettino had to say about why his Tottenham side are feeling tired and what to expect from Saturday’s match with West Ham.

