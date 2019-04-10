Pochettino delivers Spurs warning over second leg with Man City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Manchester City are still the favourites to go through to the Champions League semi-finals, despite his side’s first leg victory.

Son Heung-Min’s second-half goal secured Spurs a 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with captain Hugo Lloris denying City an away goal in the first half after saving Sergio Aguero’s penalty.

Next Wednesday’s second leg at the Etihad gives Tottenham the chance to add to their lead, but Pochettino has said that their slim lead does not give his team too much of an advantage in the tie.

“Still a lot of work to do, Manchester City are the favourites to win the Champions League and it’s going to be tough,” the Argentine said.

“Completely different in one week, completely different game. But to win the first leg, gives us belief and we are going to go there and fight a lot, but it’s a good result for us.

“For me Manchester City are still the favourites [in the tie].”

Pochettino could be forced to reshuffle in attack for the rest of the season after striker Harry Kane suffered the recurrence of an ankle injury in Tuesday’s game.

The North Londoners host relegated Huddersfield Town on Saturday before travelling to Manchester for their second leg with Pep Guardiola’s team.