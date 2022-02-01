Pochettino disappointed with cup exit as PSG injury list piles up

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was disappointed as his his side lost on penalties to Nice in the Coupe de France on Monday night.

The Parisians were chasing a third consecutive title but saw their 14-match winning run in the competition end. On-loan PSG goalkeeper Marcin Bulka was the hero for Nice as he saved penalties from Leandro Paredes and Xavi Simons. The match had finished in a 0-0 draw despite Pochettino selecting a full-strength team – apart from Kylian Mbappe who featured from the bench.

It was the first time PSG have fired a blank in this tournament since losing 1-0 to Lille in the 2011 final.

Pochettino told the PSG official website: “We are very disappointed, obviously, to lose on penalties. I think we were the better team overall, but not enough to get the victory. Penalties are always a lottery and tonight it wasn’t our night.

“Sum up the Coupe de France campaign? It’s not easy, because there were a lot of good things. We are very disappointed tonight. Now we need to try and be positive, even though it’s not easy. We must look forward and be strong for the next game.

“Of course, the players are disappointed, like everyone. But on Wednesday we begin to prepare the next game and to be as good as possible.”

Left back, Nuno Mendes echoed the sentiments of his coach, saying: “It was a positive game from our side. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to go through to the next round but we need to keep working.

“I felt good on the pitch. I did what I had to do, to help the team as much as possible. But unfortunately it wasn’t enough to win. So now we’ll keep working and give our all in the next match.

“It’s really important to have the supporters. We had them today, we’ve had them at all matches but less due to Covid. I think it’s a good initiative to have all the supporters again from the next game. It really helps the team and that’s what we need.”

Ramos to miss Real Madrid reunion

Paris Saint-Germain centre back Sergio Ramos is set for another injury-enforced spell on the sidelines.

The 35-year-old’s calf injury means he will miss the Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes on February 15 after picking up a calf injury last Thursday.

PSG issued a statement prior to Monday’s Coupe de France loss on penalties to Lille on the latest Ramos setback:

“Sergio Ramos has to rest for a low-grade muscle injury in his right calf that occurred on Thursday during training and will be reassessed in the middle of the week.”

Since his move to the French capital after his release by Los Blancos, Ramos has made just five appearances with 90 minutes completed just twice.

Brazilian winger, Neymar and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum are all injured and may not return in time for the Real Madrid first leg.

