Pochettino discusses Sissoko signing and window ‘satisfaction’

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed the transfer window a success for Tottenham this summer, while also giving his thoughts on what Moussa Sissoko can bring to the team.

Tottenham signed five players in the transfer window, but three of them came on the final day of the window.

Sissoko joined for £30m from Newcastle, while Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Pau Lopez also moved to White Hart Lane.

New club-record signing Sissoko could appear for Tottenham against Stoke on Saturday.

“Sissoko is maybe in the squad,” the manager said. “He arrived with us for the first time yesterday and he was in a good condition, but I will decide tomorrow.

“Sissoko is a player who can help us a lot. You know how he is because last season he was in Newcastle and in the Euros he was fantastic. He is a player who can bring experience, he is fast and strong and when you play a lot of games you need a lot of competition to maintain your levels.

“I was relaxed as the window was closing – I was in Spain! I wasn’t worried about that. I was happy before and then after we added three players in the last three days we have a squad that can compete in the different competitions. We have a difficult season but I am happy with my squad.”