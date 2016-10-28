Pochettino dismisses Spurs links with reported transfer target

Mauricio Pochettino has firmly dismissed speculation that Tottenham are interested in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Pochettino chuckled when quizzed on whether Spurs were tracking Aguero, then scotched rumours linking the White Hart Lane club with the Argentinian frontman.

Reports in the Spanish press have claimed Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are all weighing up bids for Aguero, who has not been assured of a starting berth in recent weeks.

Asked if Tottenham had any interest in Aguero, manager Pochettino said: “Not true, 100 per cent not true.”

Pochettino also indicated Harry Kane could return for Spurs’ north London derby clash at Arsenal on Sunday, November 6.

Kane has been sidelined with knee trouble since Spurs’ 1-0 home win over Sunderland on September 18, but Pochettino remains hopeful the England striker is closing in on full fitness.

Tottenham host Leicester on Saturday, then entertain Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, before travelling to the Emirates Stadium.

“It’s difficult to know with Harry, but we’ll see,” said Pochettino, confirming the 23-year-old will miss the Leicester match.

“If not Wednesday, maybe Sunday (for Arsenal). If not, we have to wait two weeks until after the international break.”

Defender Toby Alderweireld will also miss Saturday’s Leicester clash with knee trouble, and could also return either to face Leverkusen or Arsenal.

Still on the sidelines

Spurs’ Argentinian boss revealed his players almost face tougher training in injury rehabilitation than in regular sessions, in order to maintain peak fitness.

“They are not frustrated, that’s a word we don’t like to use,” said Pochettino, of Kane and Alderweireld.

“They feel very well, they’re working very hard and they suffer a lot.

“Do you know why they want to be available quickly? Because we kill them when they are injured. They have double sessions every day, and they suffer, to keep fit then.

“It’s a good thing to say, ‘Hey come on, work hard’. That’s a good thing. But they are very positive, but you cannot accelerate sometimes the process in your body.

“We can only work hard to keep them fit, and when the doctors say they are available that’s when they are available. It’s true that the players always want to play all the time, but sometimes it’s not possible.”