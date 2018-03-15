Pochettino doing his all to charm Brazilian into €50m move

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been in contact with Bordeaux star Malcom as Tottenham make the signing of the winger a summer priority.

The 21-year-old has been strongly tipped to make a move to the Premier League since last summer, with Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal also said to be in the running for the Brazilian.

Bordeaux, however, stood firm in their efforts to keep the player but are not expected to stand in his way come the end of the season – should the right offers come in.

And according to French radio station, RMC, Tottenham chief Pochettino has spoken to the player about a move as he looks to strengthen his squad with more attacking talent over the summer.

Spurs will face strong competition for the player’s signature though, with German giants Bayern Munich also said to been keeping tabs on the attacker’s development.

Arsenal could also renew their interest and therefor spark a three-way battle for one of European football’s brightest young talents.

