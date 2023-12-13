Pochettino to elbow Arteta aside as Chelsea eye €100m Arsenal striker target easier to sign than Osimhen, Toney

Chelsea are reportedly ready to go all out in a bid to win the transfer race for Viktor Gyokeres, amid claims Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino feels his signing will be easier to pull off than that of either Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen.

The Argentine has endured a relatively low-key start to his reign at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea stuck just below halfway in 12th and failing to pull together any sort of consistency. And while Pochettino is not in any immediate danger of the sack, his record reads remarkably similar to that of his predecessor Graham Potter, who was relieved of his duties.

As a result, Pochettino needs a dramatic improvement to ensure the pressure does not build on his shoulders any time soon.

However, in assessing their most recent defeat – a 2-0 setback at Everton on Sunday – Pochettino acknowledged that his side do not carry enough of an attacking threat and has called upon co-owner Todd Boehly to release the purse strings and help further strengthen their squad.

To that end, TEAMtalk has revealed this week that Pochettino wants to sign an entire new spine for the Blues, with a goalkeeper, a centre half, one new midfielder and, perhaps most crucially of all, a new No 9 to bury the chances his side are creating.

With a new striker now very much regarded as a priority at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have found themselves persistently linked with two solid options in the form of Brentford striker Toney and Napoli sensation Osimhen.

However, deals for both players – particularly in the January window – are seen as complicated for a variety of reasons.

Of the pair, Toney does look the more likely to move, however.

Gyokeres easier to sign for Chelsea than Toney or Osimhen

And despite Brentford’s insistence that the 27-year-old will not be allowed to leave mid-season, it is thought a possible offer worth around £80m will tempt them to do business for a player whose current deal is due to expire in just 18 months time.

However, with Arsenal also battling to sign Toney – with some reports suggesting they are looking to talk the Bees into a loan deal with an obligation to make permanent in the summer – it is thought they represent a more attractive option than the Blues. Given their current status as Premier League title chasers and being able to offer UCL football, it’s hard to argue otherwise.

As a result, Chelsea’s focus is likely to be turned towards the signing of Osimhen in January, with the striker regarded as one of the world’s elite marksmen.

However, the Nigerian will not be easy to prise away, particularly mid season, and with the reigning Serie A champions likely to demand a fee of around €140m (£120m) for the 24-year-old.

And while Chelsea could potentially stretch to a fee in excess of £100m, negotiations over such a move will understandably be hugely-tricky for the Blues to pull off.

Sporting won’t sell Gyokeres for less than €100m exit clause

With deals for both strikers seen as prohibitive, the Blues have reportedly identified Sporting Lisbon hotshot Gyokeres as another option by which to chase.

And according to reports, the Blues have very much joined the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Inter Milan in chasing the 19-times capped Sweden striker.

The 25-year-old only moved to Sporting over the summer, with Ruben Amorim’s side paying a club-record fee of €24m (£20.7m) to bring him to the club from Coventry City.

However, the move has very quickly paid dividends with Gyokeres smashing in 15 goals in 18 games and quickly earning a reputation as one of the Primeira Liga’s most feared centre-forwards.

That form has seen Arsenal linked with a potential move, although Sporting have responded to their apparent interest by making clear the striker will not be allowed to leave for a penny less than his €100m (£87m) exit clause.

With the Gunners instead focusing on Toney anyway, it’s now reportedly felt within Chelsea circles that a deal for Gyokeres would be the easiest of the three to pull off.

While the €100m asking price is viewed by Chelsea as being on the steep side – especially for a player whom is only just half a season into establishing himself in a top-level league – there is a belief that negotiations would at least be far less complicated.

Gyokeres is contracted to the Estadio Jose Alvalade until summer 2028 and has also previously played for Brighton and Swansea.

