Pochettino expects Eriksen to sign new Tottenham deal

Mauricio Pochettino insists it is “just a question of time” before Christian Eriksen extends his Tottenham contract.

Reports last week suggested talks between Eriksen and the club had hit a major stumbling block with the attacking midfielder demanding £150,000-a-week wages.

Juventus and Inter Milan are understood to be keen admirers of the Denmark international, but Pochettino expects the 24-year-old to stay at White Hart Lane.

“Always, the players are involved in different things but they are very professional. We are very happy with him,” he said.

“We will see what happens in the next few weeks. He has two more years and he is happy here. It’s just a question of time to agree a new contract.”

Meanwhile, Spurs will be without captain Hugo Lloris after the goalkeeper was forced off in the first half of the opening weekend draw at Everton.

The France international injured his hamstring, which means Michael Vorm will deputise against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“It’s always difficult when your captain is off the pitch,” Pochettino added. “But we trust in Michel – he did well during pre-season.

“He played a lot of friendlies and he’s ready to compete. He has a lot of experience in the Premier League and internationals. There is no doubt about his quality.

“I’m confident Hugo will be back for the Champions League. It’s not a big issue – it’s a minor injury. We’ll see what happens. The good thing is that it’s minor: he’ll be back with the team very soon.”