Pochettino explains referee row as he reflects on painful Tottenham defeat

Mauricio Pochettino admitted that his behaviour after Tottenham’s defeat to Burnley was “not normal” as Spurs left Turf Moor frustrated after a 2-1 loss.

After earlier goals from Chris Wood and Harry Kane, Ashley Barnes scored a late winner to deliver a serious blow to Spurs’ outside chances of winning the Premier League title.

Pochettino was visibly angry at full-time, confronting referee Mike Dean on the pitch. However, the Spurs boss played down the significance of the incident.

He told Sky Sports: “It was nothing. What happened on the pitch happened on the pitch. We made a few mistakes and conceded two goals. There is nothing to say. Congratulations to Burnley. We don’t deserve the defeat but that’s football.

“I think it’s important to understand that it was a game that is important for us. I believe before the game that if you want to be a contender you need three points.

“The emotions, sometimes we find answers and excuses to try to justify the defeat. It’s not normal how I behave. Maybe it’s because I knew before the game and after the game that it is going to be difficult to be a contender without three points.

“It is a situation that everyone on the touchline will complain, complain and complain.

“Sometimes we see things differently and try to back our player. Then we concede in a way against a strong team who is playing long balls.

“It is clear how they play and for us it is difficult for us to concede. They win. There is nothing to say other than we need to improve.”

When asked if he expected to face a fine from the FA, he admitted: “I will accept everything that happens. Hopefully it is not going further.”

Tottenham are now five points behind league leaders Manchester City, and will no doubt be extremely disappointed at missing out on this huge opportunity to close the gap.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!