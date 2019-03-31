Pochettino explains why Liverpool defeat is different to previous Spurs losses

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was keen to point out the positives of Sunday’s game at Anfield, despite suffering a last-minute defeat.

It appeared Jurgen Klopp’s side were about to hand the initiative to Manchester City after Lucas Moura cancelled out Roberto Firmino’s first-half header, leaving the Reds level on 77 points but significantly behind on goal difference.

However, Salah – now eight matches without finding the net – popped up at the far post to head goalwards; Hugo Lloris could only palm out weakly and Toby Alderweireld got himself in an horrendous mess to divert it back past his goalkeeper in the 90th minute.

Tottenham, potential title contenders until February, should have put a huge dent in Liverpool’s hopes of ending a 29-year wait for the title but, like their league season, they came up short and have not won a Premier League match now since mid-February.

“We are all disappointed but at the same time we have to be happy with our second half performance,” Pochettino told BBC Match of the Day.

“We were a little bit unlucky to concede the second goal when we should have been ahead because we dominated Liverpool, who are a very good team.

“No one wants to lose but it’s a different defeat than the ones we suffered against Southampton or Burnley. We cannot say it’s positive but now we start from zero and we can achieve what we want.

“I was telling the players in the changing room we have seven games and we are in top four and we need to compete. It’s a mini league and, playing the way we played today, I think we can achieve the top four.

“It’s so important to manage the energy, a lot of emotion is going to be there.

“We need to understand that the players after a defeat can still believe. I am very happy with how they are behaving and their commitment. We are arriving at the last seven games with the possibility of a top-four finish and it’s in our hands to be there.

“They must think they are heroes. But we must be sure how we are going to spend our energy. Now it’s about recovery and being clever.”