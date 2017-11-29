Pochettino finds one positive from Tottenham’s Leicester loss

Erik Lamela’s long-awaited return from injury was just one positive Mauricio Pochettino was able to take from Tottenham’s demoralising defeat at Leicester.

The Argentinian winger played for the first time in 13 months having undergone operations on each of his hips.

He was introduced as a 77th-minute replacement for Christian Eriksen and made an immediate impact, setting up Harry Kane for Tottenham’s goal in the 2-1 loss on Tuesday night.

While his bright cameo appearance could not spare Spurs a fourth Premier League defeat of the season – as many as they endured during the whole of the last campaign – Lamela’s return does present Pochettino with another option ahead of the hectic festive schedule.

“Of course Erik is a player that has different qualities and his quality in the team was very helpful for us and in the future we are going to need him,” said the Spurs manger.

“With him I think in the second half we competed, we fought. And then in the end if the game finished 2-2 or 3-2 to us we would have deserved it.

“But it’s true we weren’t clinical in front of the goal because we had a few chances, easy to score, but it wasn’t to be.”

