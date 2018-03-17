Pochettino focused on Spurs as Hamann makes big Bayern claim

Mauricio Pochettino: Expects players to give it their all

Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to get distracted by the clamour for Tottenham to win trophies, amid fresh claims linking the Argentine with the soon-to-be-vacant job at Bayern Munich.

Former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder Didi Hamann claims Bayern have made the appointment of Pochettino their No 1 priority this summer as Jupp Heynckes prepares to step down from his caretaker role.

Heynckes was appointed as a successor to Carlo Ancelotti back in September – but his appointment was only intended to carry him through to the end of the season.

Now the reigning Bundesliga champions have made the appointment of Pochettino their main focus and Hamann claims they have already held talks.

Speaking to Sky, Hamman said: “I know Bayern have been in contact with Pochettino and that he was an option – and might still be.

“Some say the Bayern coach should be a German, it might be one area of importance, but not the only one.

“Even Pep [Guardiola] was not perfect. It is about picking the best coach possible.

“For me, that man is Pochettino.”

Spurs have been one of the best teams in England under Pochettino over recent seasons but have yet to back that up with honours.

They have not won any silverware since lifting the League Cup in 2008 and detractors have suggested Pochettino’s work at the north London club is being undermined by the gaping holes in the trophy cabinet.

The FA Cup remains their only hope this season ahead of their quarter-final clash at Swansea on Saturday.

But Pochettino is seemingly happy to cast aside links to Bayern and is focused on his mission of gradually turning Tottenham into a major force.

“For me, the most important thing is the process,” he said.

“Take Leicester – all that they enjoyed was the process. It was a fantastic story, that Leicester won the Premier League.

“But the moment you lift the trophy and then put it down, that disappears. You will be in the history but you cannot live in the past.

“When you win something it is like you have finished an amazing job. But the process is the most beautiful thing, no?

“When you arrive, you arrive. But then you need to be ready for the next challenge. If not, all that happiness will transform into sadness.

“That is in society, not just football. You need to find different motivation and stimulus.

“I’m not saying that winning is not good, all that we are doing is to try to win.

“The culture of winning is so important but to create that culture, you need to work a lot and take many steps to arrive there.

“It is not, ‘Oh I am going to create a winning mentality and culture. OK in two months, we are going to start to win’.

“It is not like this. Different groups, different clubs, you need different timings, to arrive.”

