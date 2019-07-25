Pochettino forced to apologise to Man Utd for Spurs’ conduct in defeat

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has apologised for the nature of some of his side’s challenges in their International Champions Cup defeat to Manchester United.

The temperate was 34 degrees Celsius as play got under way Shanghai, although humidity mean it actually felt like 41 degrees, and the game was equally heated.

Tempers frayed after Sissoko lunged in on James, with Scott McTominay charging into argue as around a dozen players pushed and shoved one another.

It was the latest example of rough treatment that the Welsh speedster has been subjected to on the pre-season tour of Australia and Asia, while Andreas Pereira and Japhet Tanganga joined Alli in the referee’s notebook as the unfriendly vibe continued.

Pochettino has admitted his regret that things were allowed to get out of hand, seemingly admitting his side were responsible.

“Yes it’s true I was a little bit annoyed about some situations,” the Argentine said.

“Of course when you are so hot and sometimes you arrive late and something can happen.

“I apologise on behalf of our players to Man Utd. It’s not intention and sometimes when you arrive late these things can happen.”