Pochettino fuming, as Newcastle barge into race for €30m Brazilian ‘jewel’ linked with Chelsea, Man Utd

Newcastle have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for highly-rated Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, according to reports.

The 17-year-old is considered to be one of the best young players in South America, and Eddie Howe is keen to build up his squad for the future.

Newcastle have brought in youngsters such as Garang Kuol (18), Yankuba Minteh (18) and Lewis Hall (18) this season, who are all touted to become superstars in the future.

Now, it seems the Magpies could rival Chelsea and Newcastle for Moscardo in January. As reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea were thought to be ‘one step away’ from signing Moscardo.

Chelsea have already bid €21m (£18m) for the defensive midfielder, but Corinthians are holding out for a fee closer to €30m (£25.6m).

The links to Chelsea seem to have dried up in recent days, , giving Newcastle the chance to swoop in for the Brazilian.

Manchester United are also thought to be admirers of Moscardo, though, so they could also make a move for him in January.

Newcastle tipped to rival Chelsea for Moscardo

According to Brazilian outlet IG Esporte, Newcastle have already ‘made an approach’ for Moscardo. It isn’t clear whether they are close to making a bid for him, though.

The report claims Chelsea got ‘initially scared’ by Corinthian’s €30m asking price, and that’s why they’re ‘backing off from the auction’ for now.

Barcelona have recently joined Chelsea in the hunt for the exciting young defensive midfielder, too. Barca sporting director Deco views Moscardo as a Brazilian ‘jewel’ who can eventually become their new No6.

IG Esporte add that Everton and Nottingham Forest are also keen on signing Moscardo, so there is certainly no shortage of interest in the Brazil under-23 international.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Newcastle do make a concrete bid for the Corinthians star. If they don’t, one of Moscardo’s many other suitors are likely to swoop in for his signature.

