Pochettino given stark warning over Tottenham trophy claims

Former England international Joe Cole has given a warning to Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino over his latest silverware comments.

Ahead of Tottenham’s defeat to Chelsea, Pochettino, who has been in charge at Spurs for almost five years, said he believes it could take the same time again to change the mentality at the club to one which can challenge for the Premier League title.

Back-to-back defeats against Burnley and Chelsea mean Tottenham are now nine points off leaders Liverpool, while the likes Of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all closing in on third place position they currently occupy.

Speaking on BT Sport, Cole said: “If I’m Harry Kane and Dele Alli and my manager says we’re five, 10 years away from winning a trophy, I’m on the phone to my agent.

“He’s [Pochettino] made an improvement, but I don’t see him making a change in the mentality at Spurs, because you’re still seeing the same problems where you expect things like they’ll lose to Burnley at the weekend.

“All your quality English players, like your Winks’ and your Kanes and your Allis, have their sights set on winning Premier League titles.

“I’d personally think: ‘he thinks we’re…’ you know.”

Spurs are next in action when they take on north London rivals Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday in a huge clash in the race for the top-four places.