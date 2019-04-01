Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino praised Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for stopping his side snatching the win in Sunday’s clash at Anfield.

Having gone a goal down after Roberto Firmino’s header in the first half, Spurs were resurgent in the second period and equalised through Lucas Moura’s first-time strike.

The visitors could then have taken the lead, but Van Dijk – isolated against Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son – did well to marshal the former into shooting wide.

After the match, Pochettino stated that the Dutch centre-back did well to prevent his side from going in front.

“That shows why Liverpool paid more than £70m for Van Dijk,” the manager told Sky Sports.

“The legs are heavy and it is difficult to be clear to think and it is not [Sissoko’s] best quality, but I am so happy with his performance and commitment to the team.”

Liverpool eventually went on to win the game, with Mo Salah’s stoppage-time header bouncing off goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and going into the net off the legs of Toby Alderweireld.

Tottenham open their new stadium to the Premier League with a tie against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, while Liverpool make the trip to the south coast on Friday to play Southampton.