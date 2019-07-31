Pochettino gives cagey update on Tottenham’s Lo Celso interest

Mauricio Pochettino has repeated his stance that he has no influence on Tottenham’s transfer activity amid reports the club are close to securing the signing of Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham broke their transfer record to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon earlier this month, but Pochettino says he “knows nothing” about other impending arrivals – and proposed the situation should be reflected in a change of job title.

Pochettino, who swerved questions regarding the future of Danny Rose, told reporters: “I am not in charge and I know nothing about the situation of my players. I am only coaching them and trying to get the best from them.”

Spurs have also been strongly linked with a move for Real Betis star Lo Celso for a fee of around £45m, but Pochettino refused to disclose if the capture of the Argentinian star was any closer.

“Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract – I think it is not in my hands, it’s in the club’s hands and (chairman) Daniel Levy,” Pochettino commented.

“The club need to change my title and description. Of course I am the boss deciding the strategic play, but in another area I don’t know. Today, I feel like I am the coach.”

Pochettino, who has previously intimated frustration with his club’s transfer policy, watched as Harry Kane’s first-half strike proved enough to see them past Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Kane intercepted a wayward back-pass by Marcelo after 22 minutes and slotted what turned out to be the winner past Keylor Navas.

Rose and Christian Eriksen both started for Spurs despite recent transfer speculation, while Gareth Bale was left in Spain purportedly due to illness.

Real striker Rodrygo saw a goal disallowed for offside before fellow teenager Troy Parrott almost grabbed Tottenham’s second in the dying moments but saw his low shot strike the post.

