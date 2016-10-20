Pochettino gives full backing to under-pressure star

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted Tottenham’s misfiring striker Vincent Janssen is feeling the pressure but insisted the Dutchman will deliver given time.

Janssen cost an initial £17million when he joined from AZ Alkmaar last summer and has been given an extended run in the team while Harry Kane recovers from injury.

The 22-year-old, however, is yet to score from open play in 12 appearances for Spurs, with his only goal so far coming from the penalty spot against Gillingham in the EFL Cup last month.

“He is not frustrated, he is disappointed as strikers like to score,” Pochettino said.

“Always it is incomplete – if you play well but you don’t score, something is always missing.

“But he is happy. He wants to show he has the quality to score and maybe he puts a lot of pressure on himself – ‘I need to score, I need to score’.

“In the end, we need to calm him, say, ‘Yes, good, don’t worry, work hard, keep going and you will ensure you will score’.”

Janssen’s performances overall have been encouraging and he was unfortunate not to break his duck against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, when he hit the crossbar and had a goal disallowed for offside.

He scored 27 league goals to finish top scorer in Holland last season and Pochettino laughed off suggestions the forward is struggling to adjust to the Premier League.

“I laugh because we need to give young players time,” Pochettino said.

“He’s come from Holland and always those players from outside need time.

“It is true we and he would be happier if he was scoring, but it’s a normal process. He’s always focusing, trying to improve, work hard and that is the better way to start scoring.

“He only needs time. It always happens in football, there are a lot of examples in football.

“A similar period happened with Harry Kane and with Janssen it’s the same. He’s settled in the team.”