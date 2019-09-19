Pochettino gives verdict on Eriksen form after shocker in Greece

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino refused to criticise Christian Eriksen after the Dane put in a poor performance at Olympiakos.

The Spurs playmaker was not the only one of Pochettino’s men to struggle in Athens as the Premier League side threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2.

But speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s clash with Leicester, Pochettino admitted that his side needs to improve significantly against the Foxes.

He said: “We need to improve in all aspects. After leading 2-0 against Arsenal and Olympiakos, we aren’t talking about quality, just being better in this type of situation. It must be about your mentality and your will.”

As for Eriksen, who was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs all summer, Pochettino added: “I’m happy with his performance, maybe yesterday wasn’t his best, like the team, but I’m happy with his commitment, he ran a lot and provided effort.”

Another player who struggled in Greece was Dele Alli, although Pochettino was quick to defend the England man.

“Dele is a different situation from Christian. He got injured from the beginning of the season. I think it was his first start of the season.

“He needs time to recover his best feeling. I am happy with him too, his performance yesterday, effort, only he needs time.”

As for the early team news ahead of the game, Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso both remain on the sidelines for the trip to the King Power.

Read more: Tottenham are being tipped to step up their interest in a Benfica centre-back in January as doubts continue over Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld’s futures.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!