Pochettino grinning, as Arsenal, Tottenham concerns allow Chelsea to sign deadly striker

Arsenal and Tottenham have paved the way for Chelsea to complete a superb striker signing in January after the north London pair’s concerns came to light.

The three London clubs are understood to be exploring the striker market in January. Arsenal are seeking a mid-season jolt for what they hope will ultimately be a title-winning campaign. Tottenham too have that ambition, though their needs are perhaps even more pressing.

Spurs opted against signing a direct replacement for Harry Kane in the summer. Instead, it’s Richarlison and more recently Son Heung-min who’ve led the line.

However, Son is expected to be absent for up to a month at the beginning of 2024 when going for glory at the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain painfully blunt in front of goal. Nicolas Jackson has shown promise, though has looked wasteful at times in his early career at Stamford Bridge.

According to Fabrizio Romano, signing a more potent frontman is Chelsea’s “priority” in 2024.

One centre-forward the trio of clubs are all keeping close tabs on is Ivan Toney.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank previously admitted Toney is up for sale when his suspension for breaching betting regulations concludes.

Toney will be eligible to play once again on January 16, thus making a winter window move viable.

Transfer guru Romano revealed Brentford’s realistic price tag on Toney is £65m. That is a sizeable sum, though given Toney notched 20 times in the EPL alone last year, it could quickly prove money well spent.

Now, according to a fresh report (as cited by Goal), it’s advantage Chelsea in the race for Toney.

Arsenal, Tottenham get cold feet?

Firstly, it’s reiterated Spurs and Arsenal are confirmed admirers of Toney. However, Brentford’s asking price has ‘raised doubts’ as to whether buying Toney would be a worthwhile investment.

The report claims Brentford will actually consider offers around the £60m mark. But even that figure – £5m less than Romano’s best estimate – is making Tottenham and Arsenal pause for thought.

Why they harbour concerns – aside from the obvious fact £60m is a big number – isn’t stated in the piece.

One theory could be they’re concerned over whether Toney will be as effective as he once was having missed eight months of action.

In any case, if Tottenham and Arsenal do get cold feet, the door will seemingly be ajar for Chelsea to stride through.

If a highly-anticipated bidding war never materialises, Chelsea might also be able to secure Toney’s signature for less than they initially hoped.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Aurelien Tchouameni to Arsenal transfer