Pochettino grinning as Tuchel makes Bayern move for €45m misfit Chelsea are happy to sell

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi as Thomas Tuchel looks to improve his defensive options in January.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to offload several players as the Blues try and balance their books after spending over £1bn in the last three transfer windows.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea could axe as many as seven players this winter and Disasi is one of those Pochettino is willing to let go for the right price.

The defender signed for the Blues in August after they agreed on a €45m (£38.7m) deal with Monaco. He has made 14 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea have won just five of the games when Disasi has featured, conceding 20 goals in the process. It’s thought that Pochettino is growing frustrated by his performances.

The 25-year-old proved that he can be a top performer during his time in France, though, and Tuchel clearly believes he can reignite his once-promising career.

READ MORE: First victim of Chelsea cull identified, with Pochettino to brutally axe Man City, West Ham linked star

Bayern ponder January move for Axel Disasi

German outlet FCB Inside claim that Disasi could indeed leave Chelsea this winter and that’s put Bayern Munich ‘on alert.’

The report writes that he would fit their ‘requirements profile perfectly’ because he’s a centre-back who can also play as a right-back in a back four.

They say that as a Frenchman, Disasi would no problems getting used to Bayern’s style, although why that is the case isn’t clear.

FCB Inside also cite a report from TF1, who say that the Bundesliga giant’s interest in Disasi is ‘nothing new’ as they were ‘already in contact’ with the player’s representatives ‘earlier this year.’

They have now reignited their interest in the Chelsea star and if he is made available, it is ‘not out of the question’ they will try to sign him in January.

Disasi’s current value is reportedly €40m (£34.5m) – slightly less than what the Blues paid for him in August.

Disasi isn’t the only Chelsea defender Tuchel is interested in bringing to Bayern. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Trevoh Chalobah came close to joining the German club during the summer.

Bayern’s interest in Chalobah still remains, so it seems likely that they will make an offer for at least one of the two Chelsea centre-backs over the next few weeks.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea told favourite striker target is £130m ‘gamble’ but second option is ‘worth the risk’