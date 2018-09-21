Pochettino has a theory on Hugo Lloris injury issues

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed the stress of Hugo Lloris’ drink-driving conviction may have contributed to the thigh injury the goalkeeper suffered against Manchester United.

Spurs have suffered a downturn in fortunes on the pitch, coinciding with Lloris’ injury and placing pressure on Pochettino who has seen his side’s form drop in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Lloris’ injury came in the game after it was announced he had been arrested for drink-driving, and he has not featured since he suffered the thigh problem in the 3-0 win at Manchester United on August 27.

Pochettino said: “I think he was under stress during the game against Manchester United. I think the injury and with the added stress maybe created that injury.

“The injury now is helping him to take time and think and be a little bit more relaxed. To compete after what happened was a massive stress for him.”

Pochettino has chosen not to reveal whether the France international has been punished by the club, but hopes to have him back soon.

“It is a point that we still do not know,” he said in relation to the timing of Lloris’ comeback.

“We hope as soon as possible but we think the plan is still next week if everything goes to plan in training.

“It is private. I think the punishment came from the court and public judgement is massive punishment. All that happened inside, I think we want to keep it inside, that’s much better.”