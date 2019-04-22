Mauricio Pochettino reportedly knows the man he wants to replace Christian Eriksen at Tottenham should the Dane refuse to sign a contract extension this summer.

The stylish playmaker will have just a year left on his contract this summer, with his current arrangement due to expire in June 2020.

While hopes remain that the former Ajax man will sign a new and improved deal to extend his stay, Spurs will be well aware that reported interest in Eriksen from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and even Manchester United could yet force their hand should he refuse to sign an extension.

As such, Pochettino has been casting his eyes around the market for would-be replacements and it’s now claimed he has set his heart on one man in particular – and Pochettino will soon get to see his target up close and personal.

Ajax sensation Hakim Ziyech is the man in question, with the Moroccan having enjoyed a sensational season on the Dutch giants’ progress through to the Champions League semi-finals.

Ziyech and Ajax stands between Tottenham and a maiden appearance in a European Cup / Champions League final with the two sides due to face off in a two-legged semi-final in a couple of weeks.

Midfielder Ziyech, who is under contract until 2021, has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City – but it has now emerged that Tottenham too are ready to make the player a top summer target.

Now, a report from the Daily Mirror claims that the Morocco international is ‘available for just £25million’ and that he is attracting interest from a number of Europe’s elite clubs.

Ziyech has amassed 19 goals and 20 assists this season in all competitions for Ajax, though the Amsterdam side are expected to sell a number of influential players such as Mattijs de Ligt and David Neres.

The report suggests that Manchester City view Ziyech as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, whose own future at the club is shrouded with uncertainty.

However, the player would have a clear path into the first-team at Tottenham were Eriksen to leave, with the reported £25m fee more than enough to tempt Tottenham into a serious approach.

