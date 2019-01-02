Mauricio Pochettino insists he has no cares about the result of the big Manchester City v Liverpool showdown on Thursday after the Tottenham manager claimed he is ready to enjoy the spectacle as a football supporter.

Spurs bounced back from Saturday’s shock home defeat to Wolves with a 3-0 win at Cardiff that saw Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min score inside the opening 26 minutes.

The victory took Spurs back above City into second place and within six points of leaders Liverpool – settling Pochettino’s side very firmly in the title picture.

City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, and a win for Pep Guardiola’s side would work in Tottenham’s favour by tightening up matters at the top.

But Pochettino said: “In this country all the people are going to watch the game.

“But I will be in a neutral position trying to enjoy the game.

“I don’t care about the result, I just want to enjoy the spectacle and the game.”

READ MORE: Liverpool’s 2018 review and the beauty of daring to dream again

Spurs never looked back at Cardiff after Kane opened the scoring in the third minute, albeit through a slice of good fortune after Sean Morrison’s attempted clearance struck the England captain and flew in.

The goal saw Kane complete the clean sweep of scoring against all 28 Premier League opponents he has faced, and Spurs eased to a sixth win in seven league games as the gulf between the two sides was cruelly exposed.

“Us and Everton, we were the two teams who suffered the most difficult fixtures in that period,” Pochettino said after Tottenham’s fourth game in 10 days.

“So, of course, I congratulate the players because the effort was fantastic.

“I think it was so important (to win) and build another positive run,” Pochettino said.

“It is three points that make us believe a little bit more in our possibility to be in a very good position in the table.”