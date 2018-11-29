Mauricio Pochettino says his Tottenham side have belief they will be able to go to Barcelona and get the result that sends them through to the Champions League knockout stages.

Spurs took their qualification hopes to the final Group B game at the Nou Camp with a late 1-0 win over Inter Milan at Wembley, thanks to Christian Eriksen’s 80th-minute strike.

They are still outsiders to progress, however, and will have to produce one of the most famous nights in the club’s history if they want to do it, as they have go to group winners Barca in a fortnight and match the result of Inter, who play at home to PSV Eindhoven.

It would mark an impressive achievement if they were able to do it, as they looked dead and buried at the halfway stage of the group with just one point from their opening three games.

Pochettino said: “All is possible in football. We have big respect to Barcelona, they are one of the best teams in Europe, it will be a so tough. But we have belief and faith that we can win.

“We need to show again a good level to compete at our best and arrive in Barcelona and compete at our best. We need fresh legs, fresh mind and no injuries. We need to arrive that way in Barcelona.”

Barcelona are guaranteed to be group winners, having taken 13 points from their five games, meaning they might rest some players for the clash on December 11.

Pochettino, however, is not expecting to get any favours.

“I expect that they are going to play with all the best players, but I don’t know how they are going to prepare the side,” he added.

“We need to approach the game in the best way and believe that we can win.

“What Barcelona is going to do is not in our hands. In the Champions League no one is going to give a present and not care about the result.”