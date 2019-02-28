Pochettino highlights why Tottenham were so bad in Chelsea defeat

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino had a simple answer for his side’s disappointing display at Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Spurs went down 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to strikes from Pedro and a Kieran Trippier own goal, suffering their second successive league defeat to almost certainly end their Premier League title ambitions.

After the game, the Spurs chief admitted: “We didn’t shoot and I think we were not consistent enough.”

When asked if he was concerned about Tottenham’s top-four place, with Arsenal four points behind in fourth and Manchester United a point further back, Pochettino said: “It’s not a drama.

“We need to be ready to compete and give our best. If we win, I’ll be happy. If we don’t win, I’ll be as unhappy as I am now.

“It’s about being calm. It won’t change my assessment of the players.

“We need to support them, lift them and help them to compete on Saturday.”

Harry Kane’s composure slipped at times, including in altercations with David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Pochettino added: “He fought today, ran today and was on the pitch. Perfect level on the pitch, physically and mentally.”