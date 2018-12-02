Pochettino identifies one big advantage Arsenal had over Spurs

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino branded his side’s 4-2 derby defeat as disappointing, and said Arsenal benefited from being able to rest players for their Europa League match in midweek.

Arsenal came from behind to beat 10-man Tottenham in a heated north London derby as the Gunners moved ahead of their neighbours and into the Premier League top-four.

A fiery atmosphere inside the Emirates Stadium was echoed on the pitch as quickfire goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira settled the contest 4-2 in favour of the hosts.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given Arsenal the lead from the penalty spot before drawing them level after an Eric Dier header and a controversial Harry Kane spot-kick had turned the game around.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, having conceded the first penalty, was dismissed in the latter stages after picking up a second booking for a foul on Lacazette.

There were a number of minor flashpoints, with the biggest furore following Dier’s equaliser, as Unai Emery got the better of his close friend Pochettino to take Arsenal up to fourth – ahead of Spurs on goal difference.

“It was a very competitive game, very tough for us because of the fixtures,” Pochettino said.

“We were talking before about it being after Chelsea and Inter (Milan), so it’s difficult.

“I think Arsenal competed with a lot of energy but the game was even until 2-2 in the second half. When we conceded the third goal it was tough for the team to come back and make the effort again. When we conceded the fourth and then of course with the sending off the game was over.”

Young defender Juan Foyth was caught out for Arsenal’s third but Pochettino would not blame the 20-year-old for the result.

“Of course he missed this action, he failed in this action but he was great during the game so I’m happy,” he said.

“When you are young and you play this type of game it is always difficult but I thought he was very good so I’m not going to put the focus on him.

“Then the belief was with the opponent because they were so fresh because they had nine players that didn’t play on Thursday and they were preparing for this game.

“That’s not an excuse but in the second half we needed energy to come back.”