Pochettino has no concerns as Inter target Toby Alderweireld

Mauricio Pochettino has tried to warn clubs off trying to sign any of Tottenham’s stars by warning them they’ll have to deal with chairman Daniel Levy.

The Spurs boss was responding to speculation on Thursday that Manchester United were sniffing round Eric Dier, Barcelona and Real Madrid both want Dele Alli, and most recently, Inter Milan are keen to sign Toby Alderweireld.

But responding to claims Inter had made an enquiry for the Belgium defender, Pochettino warned anyone keen they’d have to ‘knock on the door of Daniel Levy’.

“I never speak about rumours. You’ve got to speak with Daniel and discover,” said Pochettino.

“If some clubs are interested in some players, it’s very clear that they need to go and knock on the door of Daniel Levy.

“The players that will leave the club is always our decision, the club’s decision. All the players today have contracts for the next two or three years minimum, and we’re not worried about the players.

“I invite all the clubs that want players from Tottenham to come to the training ground and visit our chairman Daniel Levy.

“I think Toby is playing and that is the second season at the club, nobody has doubts about Toby.”