Pochettino in dreamland as £130m Liverpool target admits he ‘supports’ Man Utd

Manchester United could sign an elite Liverpool target for Mauricio Pochettino after the player revealed he has ‘always supported’ the Red Devils.

Pochettino has agreed to become the new Man Utd boss following Michael Carrick’s sacking on Thursday. United had initially been targeting Eddie Howe as Carrick’s replacement but then turned their attention to Pochettino.

The latter will take charge of the USMNT against Haiti on Wednesday before immediately travelling to the UK to begin his new United project.

United will pay U.S. Soccer $10million (£7.5m) in compensation for Pochettino, while the deal will rise to $12m (£9m) when his coaching staff are factored in.

Pochettino is expected to demand the capture of a new left-back, centre-half and centre-forward in January, but a top-class addition at right wing could be on the cards further down the line.

Andoni Iraola dreams of reuniting with Bournemouth sensation Rayan at Liverpool, yet the 20-year-old would rather sign for United.

“I have always supported Man United. Really… because of Cristiano Ronaldo!” Rayan told ESPN Brasil (via Fabrizio Romano).

We revealed on March 18 that United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain had all shortlisted Rayan as a future target after being dazzled by his start to life at Bournemouth.

Rayan joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama in January and adapted quickly to the Premier League, putting in a series of electric performances in the second half of last season.

In March, our sources suggested Rayan could leave Bournemouth in a future transfer worth €100m (£83m) or more.

But sources have since confirmed to us that the Brazilian has a £130m release clause in his Bournemouth contract that becomes active next summer.

On July 16, we exclusively revealed that Liverpool had made fresh enquiries for Rayan, having identified him as an exciting successor for departed legend Mohamed Salah.

Could Man Utd, Liverpool compete for Rayan?

But Liverpool could lose out on the player if United come calling, given his admiration for Pochettino’s side.

Rayan would be a superb replacement for Amad on the right flank as he has world-class potential.

Indeed, despite his tender age, Rayan is a deadly finisher who is also skilful and can take on opposition full-backs with relative ease. At 6ft 2in, Rayan is surprisingly tall for a winger, and that height means he has an aerial advantage over defenders when crashing in at the back post.

Bryan Mbeumo can also play on the right wing for United, though he has impressed as a central striker this campaign.

Meanwhile, Pochettino could reportedly kickstart his United reign with a £120m triple January deal.