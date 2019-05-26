Pochettino in expletive rant about squad photos ahead of CL final

Mauricio Pochettino says the rules regarding team photos can “f*ck off” as he wants all 23 members of his squad to be on the field in Madrid.

Spurs will face Liverpool in the Champions League final on June 1 in Madrid after they staged an extraordinary comeback in the semi-final against Ajax.

Pochettino, who recently escaped a touchline ban for the final, has taken Tottenham further in Europe than any other man before and he has insisted that his full squad will be in the pre-match team snap.

Pochettino said: “In the Bernabeu [in 2006 when Espanyol beat Real Zaragoza] we did that. I was one of the captains and I said: ‘I want it so that everyone is on the wall, on the picture, if this team win the final. Not only eleven. That is completely unfair.’

“I say: F*** off! What I want is all the players before the start of the game 22 or 23 in the picture on the pitch. That is the team that won or lost.”