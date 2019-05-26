Pochettino in expletive rant about squad photos ahead of CL final

Oli Fisher
Mauricio Pochettino TEAMtalk

Mauricio Pochettino says the rules regarding team photos can “f*ck off” as he wants all 23 members of his squad to be on the field in Madrid.

Spurs will face Liverpool in the Champions League final on June 1 in Madrid after they staged an extraordinary comeback in the semi-final against Ajax.

Pochettino, who recently escaped a touchline ban for the final, has taken Tottenham further in Europe than any other man before and he has insisted that his full squad will be in the pre-match team snap.

Pochettino said: “In the Bernabeu [in 2006 when Espanyol beat Real Zaragoza] we did that. I was one of the captains and I said: ‘I want it so that everyone is on the wall, on the picture, if this team win the final. Not only eleven. That is completely unfair.’

“I say: F*** off! What I want is all the players before the start of the game 22 or 23 in the picture on the pitch. That is the team that won or lost.”

Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham Hotspur

