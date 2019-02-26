Mauricio Pochettino has apologised to Mike Dean after the Tottenham manager angrily confronted the referee following their 2-1 defeat at Burnley on Saturday.

The Spurs boss became engaged in a lengthy and heated exchange with the official after the full-time whistle at Turf Moor – our Ref Review this weekend certainly felt the Tottenham manager had a case, though the Spurs boss has since being charged by the FA for improper conduct.

However, while Pochettino suggested more has been made of his rant than was needed, he accepted it did not look good and used his press conference on Tuesday to apologise to the official.

“I will accept the charge. Watching on TV my behaviour I need to accept. I need to apologise to Mike Dean, right or wrong how I complain and I cannot complain in that way,” he said. “I want to apologise to Mike Dean and the people there. It is not the way to behave and I will accept.”

Pochettino was asked what it was that Dean did or said to upset him, but the Argentine was quick to go into further detail: “My behaviour wasn’t too bad but there is a limit you cannot cross. I put my toes on the line but always I was respectful.

“When your heart rate is so high you need to be careful how you take words.

“All that happened on the pitch, I’ll never translate off it.”

“When the emotion and frustration arrived after the game, for me it was the most important game to put pressure on teams above. I was so disappointed.

“I don’t take things personally. When you are competing on the grass, you need to be careful how you take the words,” he concluded.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!