Pochettino in shock admission about Spurs’ past issues against Arsenal

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Spurs used to have a mentality problem when playing the likes of Arsenal, QPR and West Ham.

Tottenham have finished above Arsenal for the past two seasons, having not done so previously since 1995.

Pochettino has constantly discussed the need to improve the mentality at White Hart Lane/Wembley, which he admits was “a problem” when he was first appointed in summer 2014.

He says that Tottenham now “believe we can beat any team”, whereas they feared playing QPR before.

“Yes, in my first season when I arrived here, it was a problem,” he told the London Evening Standard.

“But also to play at West Ham, QPR… there were many things to improve. We are at a level now that we believe we can beat any team.

“It is impossible to win every single game but the mentality today is the right one. We have to improve if you want to be a contender in the toughest league in the world but we are in the right way.”